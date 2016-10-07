Haryana’s Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij against Congress : ‘Congressmen should wear helmets instead of Gandhi cap’

Chandigarh, Oct 7: Haryana’s controversial Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij on Friday said Congress leaders should wear helmets instead of the traditional ‘Gandhi cap’ in future.

Vij made the comment after a bloody clash between supporters of Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a party event here on Thursday.

The clash left Tanwar and a few others injured. They had to be hospitalised.

“After the fight between Hooda and Tanwar groups, wearing of helmets instead of the Gandhi cap should be made mandatory at all Congress events,” Vij tweeted on Friday.

Taking on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his “khoon ki Dalali” comment regarding the Indian Army’s action across the Line of Control (LoC), Vij said it was the Congress that has played politics with blood for getting votes.

“The party (Congress) played politics with blood to get votes. It got the country partitioned in 1947 and over a million people were massacred. After the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, thousands of Sikhs were massacred. In the Congress-administered states, riots always take place,” the minister said.

“There is blood and ‘khoon ki dalali’ in everything that the party does. Gandhi has insulted the Indian Army and the country by saying this. He can never be forgiven for this,” Vij added.