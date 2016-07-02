Haryana’s Nirmala Sheoran qualifies for Rio 2016 Olympics in women’s 400m

Hyderabad July 2:Nirmala Sheoran of Haryana became the first athlete from the ongoing senior National inter-state athletics meet to reach the Rio Olympics qualifying mark, when she clocked 51.48 in the women’s 400m at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, coached by Vijender Singh for the last six years, has not competed in any major event in the last few months, fully focussing on the event with the specific intent of qualifying for the Rio games.

The Olympics qualifying mark in the women’s 400 m is 52.20.

A delighted Nirmala later said she was really confident of making it, especially after her performance in the heats here, when she clocked 52.35.

Born into a farmer’s family of seven, Nirmala seemed to have been inspired by the presence of P.T. Usha, who attended the meet.

A visibly pleased Usha said, “She really ran well. The start was perfect and she was clearly leading right through.

“It was a terrific show and I am delighted that one more Indian athlete made it to the Olympics at Rio.”

Nirmala’s proud coach Vijender Singh said, “It is is the result of two years of real hard work and training.”