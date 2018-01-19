Haryanvi folk-singer Mamta Sharma found dead with throat slit

Chandigarh, Jan 19: Haryanvi folksinger Mamta Sharma was found dead in Rohtak district with her throat slit on Friday. Police said that she went missing on last Monday. She was 40.

Rohtak DSP Rohtash Singh said that the family of the singer had registered a complaint on January 16, alleging that she went missing on the 15th January.

“Mamta had left home with her associate to attend an event in Gohana”, stated the family of the singer in their complaint.

“The associate, Mohit, said when they were on their way, they came across a car at Lahli village. Mamta joined its occupants, saying she was going with her friend to Kalanaur and will join them in Gohana soon. However, she went missing after this, according to her family,” said DSP.

He added that Mamta’s body was found in the bushes in Baniyani village on Thursday. When she was found her throat was slit.

“Her body bore injury marks which seemed to have been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. The body was sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for postmortem,” he said.

Mamta was reportedly wearing some jewellery, but it was not lost and was found on her body, intact.

Police have registered a murder case against certain unknown people and the investigation is on.

“We are questioning various people. We are also going through her call records and are hopeful of getting an early breakthrough in the case,” he said.