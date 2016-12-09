Havelock Island Crisis: 6 Navy ships, 3 IAF choppers kick into action to rescue stranded tourists

Port Blair, Dec 09: With almost 1000 tourists stranded in Havelock Island due to bad weather, out of which over 300 are foreign nationals, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force has stepped up its efforts to rescue the stranded tourists.

Six Navy ships and two Indian Coast Guard ships launched its rescue operations from Port Blair at around 9:30 am.

Three IAF helicopters also joined the operation for evacuation of the stranded tourists.

The Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jagdish Mukhi has said that approximately 1000 tourists are stranded on Havelock Island due to bad weather, out which 320 are foreign nationals.

Mukhi had yesterday assured that the tourists stranded on Havelock Island are safe and that there has been no damage to property or loss of life.

Mukhi said, “In Andaman and Nicobar deep depression continues to prevail, but we are hoping the situation will be normal by the evening. In this week, there has been no damage to property or loss of life.”

He further said that only tourists have been asked to stay inside their hotels because of the bad weather and the rough sea.

Also, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday assured that the government will launch the rescue operations immediately after the intensity of the cyclone reduces and evacuate the tourists stuck in Andaman’s Havelock island.

“Spoke to Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dr. Jagdish Mukhi who apprised me of the situation in Havelock Islands. All the tourists who are stranded in Havelock Island are safe. The government has made all the preparations to evacuate them,” Singh tweeted.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday informed about their ships reaching Havelock Island and the evacuation of tourists from there to Port Blair to start as soon as the weather gets normal.

Tourists were stranded at Havelock Island after heavy rains lashed the region.

The Andaman and Nicobar Disaster Management, which speculated cyclonic storm to hit the area, contacted Indian Navy and requested for an evacuation process be initiated.

Havelock Island is the largest chain of Islands and is a famous tourist destination.