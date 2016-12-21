Haven’t finalised date for daughter’s wedding, says Bhavana’s mother

Chennai, December 21: Southern actress Bhavana is all set to tie to knot with Kannada producer Naveen. Contrary to rumours doing the rounds, her mother has clarified that the wedding date hasn’t been fixed yet.

“We haven’t finalised the wedding date yet. It’s funny when I read reports that the wedding is planned to take place in April next year. The official date will come from us and we will announce it when the time is right,” Pushpa, Bhavana’s mother, told IANS.

A popular face among all the four southern industries, Bhavana has been in a relationship for nearly four years.

Asked whether Bhavana will continue acting post wedding, her mother said: “It’s a decision she has to take. I don’t think I’m eligible to comment.”

Currently busy shooting for the sequel to Kannada film, “Honey Bee”, Bhavana will next commence work on the Kannada remake of Malayalam hit, “Charlie”. IANS