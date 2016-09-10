Haven’t finalized my next project: AR Murugadoss

Chennai, Sep 10: Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, who is currently busy filming a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual project featuring superstar Mahesh Babu, says he hasn’t yet finalized his next project.

Murugadoss was reportedly planning to collaborate with Tamil star Vijay.

“It’s too early to even talk about it. All my focus now is on Mahesh Babu’s project, and I can only comment on my next project when I’m on the verge of completing this one,” Murugadoss told IANS.

He confirmed that Mahesh’s film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and S.J. Suryah, will be an action-thriller, and will hit the screens next year.

When asked to clarify the rumour about reuniting with Vijay for the third time, he said: “I want to work with all the major stars and it includes Vijay, Aamir (Khan) and so many others. I really can’t confirm anything at this juncture”.