Havoc by Premis of Ram Rahim – Centre assures assistance if needed, Haryana CM may seek Army’s aid

Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 24: ‘Premis’, the followers of spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, creates havoc at Panchkula (15 kms from Chandigarh) as they brace for a court verdict tomorrow on whether the popular and self styled godman molested two women followers 15 years ago. Around two lakh followers (numbers differ in various media) have gathered in Panchkula, says media reports.

Haryana and Punjab order all cops on roads. Security has been tightened in Panchkula. Around 7000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

Majority of the followers assert that they have walked so long just to get a glimpse of their spiritual godman. Ram Rahim tweeted that even though he has back pain, would appear in the court for the verdict as ordered by the judge. He also asked his followers to maintain peace.

Gurmeet was not keeping well for quite some time. SK Garg, lawyer for the guru’s sect Dera Sacha Sauda, told that Guru’s health has improved now.

A spokesperson for the Dera, yesterday, expressed annoyance to Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar stating that presence of Ram Rahim in court would create unrest. The godman is provided Z-plus security, reserved for the top VVIPs, and travels with a fleet of bullet-proof cars.

Aditya Insan, the Dera spokesperson, told that they have been receiving enormous calls from followers. According to Aditya, around 8-10 lakh people have reached Panchkula and an additional 15-20 lakh is on the way.

The godman also known as ‘Guru of Bling’ has his main campus in Sirsa, Haryana. He is popular throughout Punjab. A stadium at Chandigarh had been converted into a jail to accommodate his followers if they turn violent.

Army’s assistance would be sought if the violence turn into an uncontrollable manner, says Haryana CM. He has asked all ministers and legislators to remain in their constituencies until the verdict to prevent any havoc.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has deployed 1000 policemen to handle security for the public. Transportation through buses and cars are being blocked from entering Panchkula, says media reports.

As per media reports, Haryana and Punjab governments have blocked mobile internet services, as concerns spread over stockpiling of weapons including lathis or wooden sticks.

Crowds have been banned from gathering. Schools and colleges are kept closed in Punjab. As per media reports, the Centre has promised assistance, if needed.

The case of molestation was filed by CBI, in 2002, on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court following anonymous letters circulated about the Gurmeet molesting two ‘sadhvis‘ (female followers). As per media reports, CBI is also investigating if Gurmeet had encouraged the castration of 400 men at his ashram. However, his followers claim them as ‘fake cases’ and thus creates havoc.

The self-styled godman has written and starred in two films, Messenger of God (MSG) and its sequel, which show him hurling villains into the air.