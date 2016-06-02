HBO wants porn site PornHub to remove ‘Game of Thrones’ clips

Los Angeles, June 2 : HBO is taking action against porn website PornHub for a breach of copyright after scenes from popular show “Game of Thrones” appeared on the website.

According to HBO, several scenes from the fantasy drama series — which is known for pushing the boundaries with its nudity, sex and violence — were uploaded to the pornographic website, in addition to parodies of porn stars imitating characters such as Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), reports usmagazine.com.

“HBO is aware of the issue and is in the process of getting material taken down from PornHub,” HBO said in a statement to The Sun newspaper.

PornHub recently released data stating that searches for “Game of Thrones” were “slightly above average” in the month of April, but “shot up in the days before the season premiere” on April 24, peaking at 370 per cent.

“More specific searches include Walk of Shame, referring to a scene in which the character Cersei was forced to walk naked through the town,” PornHub revealed last month.

Season six of “Game of Thrones” is telecast in India on Star World Premiere HD in India.