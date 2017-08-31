HCL Foundation signs MoU with district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar for ‘My School’ Project

New Delhi, August 31: HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCL Technologies Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar for ‘My School’ Project – a unique initiative by HCL, to improve the quality of education in 35 government schools of Noida.

This MoU is a long-term commitment towards the provision of quality education to children studying in these schools. Implemented under ‘My School’ banner – it is a model project where HCL Foundation and district administration work together to achieve the larger goal – quality education for all.

“We need more such projects that focus on strengthening the quality of education in our schools in my constituency. I am confident that this programme will be a unique model of its kind, where government and corporate will work together to achieve standards of holistic education for children coming to state schools,” said Pankaj Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar.

HCL Foundation will work in 35 primary and upper primary government schools of Noida that need an overhaul in terms of quality. These schools were identified jointly with the Zila Basic Shiksha Adhikari and district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“This is a proud moment for us to get associated with HCL Foundation’s ‘My School’ Project. We firmly believe that holistic education is every child’s right. We think this programme will strengthen our commitment towards providing the right platform for education that every child deserves. This unique partnership shall help in improving the quality of education for those who are at the lowest range of the socio-economic ladder in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Brajesh Narain Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU aims to enable positive transformation in schools leading to enhanced enrolment, attendance and learning outcomes of students. This is achieved through a participatory model of school development which includes activation of School Management Committees (SMCs) and building capacities of the school administration, principals, teachers and students.

“HCL Technologies, through its CSR arm HCL Foundation, is committed to give back to the society. With various projects running across the country and now with the launch of ‘My School’ project in Noida, we look to engage with various stakeholders to bring about development changes in a holistic manner. We at HCL are proud to be associated with the District Administration of Gautam Budh Nagar for the My School programme, which aims to improve the quality of education and provide better infrastructure to students,” said Ajay Davessar, Vice President, Corporate Communications, HCL Technologies Ltd.

Interventions for each school under this project are planned keeping in mind the baseline quality and capacity of the school. The baseline quality is mapped through a comprehensive tool which has been developed by HCL Foundation. School Development Plans (SDPs) are prepared through active engagement of all stakeholders involved in the schools’ ecosystem which guide the long term intervention plans.

As a part of its education initiative, HCL Foundation has been working closely with various schools in India. This year, the ‘My School’ Project has been revamped to work with 100 state schools spread across Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Madurai and Lucknow, where HCL has a presence.

“Through this initiative, our aim is to strengthen the basic physical infrastructure and facilities; making the classroom processes more dynamic and interactive; strengthening the leadership and management of schools through capacity building initiatives and ensuring effective engagement with the neighboring communities. Thus, enhancing the overall quality of education,” said Nidhi Pundhir, Director, CSR and Head, HCL Foundation.

Over the last 2 years, HCL Foundation has supported infrastructural upgrade, construction of toilets, installation of smart classes and setting up of libraries and science labs in 100 schools across India. Several sports and cultural events were also organized at scale to encourage holistic growth and development of students. (ANI-BusinessWire India)