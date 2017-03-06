HDFC bank announces (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot for customer services

New Delhi, Mar06:HDFC Bank today announced the launch of an electronic virtual assistant (EVA), an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot, for customer services.

Eva is India’s first AI-based banking chatbot and can answer millions of customer queries across multiple channels instantly, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Eva can assimilate knowledge from thousands of sources and provide answers in simple language in less than 0.4 seconds, it said.

“Within the first few days of its launch, Eva has answered over 1 lakh queries from thousands of customers from 17 countries across the globe,” it claimed.

With the launch of Eva, it said, bank’s customers can get information on its products and services instantaneously and it also becomes smarter as it learns through its customer interactions.

Going forward, Eva would be able to handle real banking transactions as well, which would enable HDFC Bank to offer the true power of conversational banking to its customers, it added.

