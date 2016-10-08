He comes up with fake laughs at parties: Sonam Kapoor about Karan Johar

Mumbai, Oct 8: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who will next be heard on actress Neha Dhupia’s audio talk show “NoFilterNeha”, says that filmmaker Karan Johar comes up with fake laughs at parties.

As Karan is friends with both Neha and Sonam, the two actresses got talking about him on music streaming service Saavn.

Sonam will be Neha’s second guest on the talk show, read a statement.

“He does it all the time (fake laughs). He always laughs a little after saying ‘the life of the party and you are leaving!’,” Sonam told Neha.

Sonam also nominated actor Ranbir Kapoor for the best gossip boy award and herself for the thank God they have famous parent award.

#NoFilterNeha which kicked off on October 4, will bring out the unseen side of celebrities and reveal bits of their life not available even on the internet.