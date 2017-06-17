He denies her time out with friends, Wife Stabs Husband at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 17: Not allowing your wife to hang out with her friends can be physically ‘injurious.’ Ask Kalupur resident Mohammad Siraj Vora who, on Thursday, filed a police complaint against his wife, alleging she attacked him with a kitchen knife when he objected to her decision to go on a trip with her friends.

Siraj suffered several injuries on his hand and thigh, according to his complaint filed with the Kalupur police.

Thursday was like a regular day for the couple until some friends of the wife, Mumtaz, visited them at their residence around 1.30pm. They wanted Mumtaz to join them on a trip. When she was getting ready to go with them, Siraj, a real estate broker, objected, saying her friends were not good. An argument broke out; Mumtaz grabbed a kitchen knife, attacked Siraj and left the house. Siraj was shifted to a hospital by 108 emergency, who were informed by some neighbours who came to his house hearing the commotion.

MD Upadhyay, inspector of Kalupur police station, said, “A complaint has been lodged with the police. We are searching for the wife, who has been made accused in the case.”