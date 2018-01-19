Pornstar Stormy Daniels reveals more about about Trump’s episode with her

Washington, Jan 19: In more details about US President Donald Trump’s alleged sexual encounters, Pornstar Stormy Daniels admitted to a magazine that she had an intimate relationship with the US supremo right after his wife, Melania, gave birth in 2006.

The adult movie actor also admitted in the interview that she had was paid USD 130,000 as hush money to keep the matter private.

“[It] was nothing crazy. It was one position. What you would expect someone his age to do,’’ she added.

The US magazine didn’t publish the interview at the time since it was threatened of legal action by Trump’s lawyers, a New York Post report said.

However, the Daniels’ interview was published recently, just ahead of the magazine’s upcoming January 29 edition.

Surprisingly, the report surfaced nearly a week after The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels was paid130,000 in hush money in October 2016 and asked to keep quiet about her sexual encounters with Trump.

All this took place just weeks before the US presidential election. Interestingly, both Daniels and Trump flatly denied the WSJ report.

They even denied having an affair. However, the magazine ‘In Touch’ said that it confirmed Daniels’ account at the time with her friends and even asked her to undergo a polygraph test, which she passed.

During the interview, Daniels claimed that she met Trump, then a 60-year-old real-estate mogul, at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in July 2006. By that time Trump was married to Melania and their son Barron was just 3 months old.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal on Thursday, just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump’s lawyer formed a private LLC to pay Stormy Daniels in exchange for not speaking publicly about an alleged encounter with the then-candidate.