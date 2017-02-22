Health and Fitness apps; Is it good or Harm? 

London, Feb 22: Most of us have heard at some point that we should be walking around ten thousand steps per day.

This figure is now commonplace across many of the health apps and fitness bands that are downloaded and sold in the millions. But how useful the health and fitness apps is i? Does the technology actually work ?

Now, researchers have warned that Fitness trackers and mental health apps could be doing more harm than good because they are not based on real science. The researchers also slamming some health app developers to “snake oil salesmen of the 1860s”.

Whether the Health and Fitness apps have the intended effect ?