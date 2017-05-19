Health and forest department to investigate 11 deaths due to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever

Sindhudurg, May19:Taking stock of the situation after reports of 11 deaths due to the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever, health department has asked officials of different departments including forest to cooperate and work together.

“The cases have been reported only from Sindhudurg area where a population of 65,000 people is spread across 37 villages. We have asked all the departments to work with each other to contain the viral fever,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director of Directorate of Health Services.

The viral fever that spreads through parasitic ticks latched on to monkeys and is transmitted to human through tick bites claimed eight lives last year. It was first reported in Karnataka and then spread to Maharashtra.

Villages in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi tehsils in Sindhudurg are the worst-hit by this virus. Close to 3,000 people have already been vaccinated in the area as a preventive measure. “We will continue the efforts in the coming weeks. Everyone will work together to ensure that the cases do not spread,” Dr Pawar said.

‘BMC competent to handle swine flu’

Meanwhile, the state health officials believe the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is competent to take care of the swine flu cases in the city. Two deaths have been reported so far with 34 registered cases. “They have not asked us for any support or help, and they are doing very well. The state is purchasing 25,000 Michigan strain vaccine from its own budget to help control the virus,” Dr Pawar said.