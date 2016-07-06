Health Minister :Can’t start cancer centre without oncologists

July 6, 2016 | By :

Kochi July 6 Health minister K K Shylaja was in for a shock when she visited the Kochi cancer and research centre outpatient (OP) wing at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday. There were no oncologists or any speciality diagnostic equipment.

Taken aback, the minister said, “We can’t start the OP wing of the cancer institute only with general doctors. We should have oncologists on board. At least three radiation, surgical and medical oncology specialist should be posted for it to become a cancer institute.”

Ernakulam collector M G Rajamanickam, who accompanied the minister, suggested to post four more doctors at the centre. However, volunteers of Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, who have been urging the government to open the centre, demanded to appoint permanent oncologists.

Tags: ,
Related News
Should coffee come with cancer warnings?
Proper sleep during childhood may help prevent cancer later
Gardening helps Cancer patients to improve lifestyle and diet
A newly developed single blood test has the potential to spot cancer gene mutation
Scientists to develop blood test to locate and detect cancer
Alcohol consumption could cause cancer by permanently damaging genes: Study
Top