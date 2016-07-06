Health Minister :Can’t start cancer centre without oncologists

Kochi July 6 Health minister K K Shylaja was in for a shock when she visited the Kochi cancer and research centre outpatient (OP) wing at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday. There were no oncologists or any speciality diagnostic equipment.

Taken aback, the minister said, “We can’t start the OP wing of the cancer institute only with general doctors. We should have oncologists on board. At least three radiation, surgical and medical oncology specialist should be posted for it to become a cancer institute.”

Ernakulam collector M G Rajamanickam, who accompanied the minister, suggested to post four more doctors at the centre. However, volunteers of Justice Krishna Iyer Movement, who have been urging the government to open the centre, demanded to appoint permanent oncologists.