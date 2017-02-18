Health Ministry instructs all hospitals to buy only Khadi products

New Delhi , Feb. 18 : Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) which has, in the last six months, bagged large orders from several public and private sector companies since the Narendra Modi government came to power, has bagged the largest ever order from the Ministry Of Health on February 16, 2017.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Health, its 23 Central Government hospitals and Medical research institutions across the country, such as AIIMS, NIMHANS and others, will buy Khadi products only. The 46 Khadi products which are approved by the Ministry ranges from bed sheets, abdomen sheets , dressing towels, surgeon gown , surgical patient gown to soaps , Khadi phenyl and herbal shampoo. The total procurement cost of these items will be over Rs. 150 crore. The items will be supplied by KVIC over a period of seven to eight months times as per the individual requirements.

“Ministry of Health adopting Khadi for hospitals and staff is a significant symbol of Khadi being the most natural and organic skin friendly fabric. The Prime Minister’s vision and support in promoting Khadi on ever newer horizons is a matter of great pride to KVIC,” said KVIC Chairman, VK Saxena.

A list of 45 items has been circulated for the exclusive use of hospitals and autonomous institutes associated with the health ministry. The list was finalised based on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Ministry after Saxena met Health Minister J.P. Nadda in November 2016.

Last year, the sale of Khadi products was at Rs 1,510 crore and is projected to grow by 35 percent in the current financial year. Sales have boomed over the last few years as the government has pushed Khadi.

On October 2, 2016, KVIC launched ‘Khadi Institutions Registration and Certification Sewa’ (KIRCS), an online portal for registration of new Khadi institutions and for bringing more and more people to join Khadi activities in the rural areas. This has reduced time taken for registration of a new Khadi institution from three years to just 45 days.(ANI)