Health Ministry orders probe into death of Kargil martyr’s wife

New Delhi , Dec 30: Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday said that a probe would be conducted by the health ministry into the death of a Kargil martyr’s wife, who died at a private hospital in Haryana’s Sonipat.

He added that all states were asked to implement the ‘Clinical Establishments Act’ to avoid such incidents in future.

“The state government should take this matter seriously. Our ministry will conduct a probe into it. The Centre has also asked all states to implement ‘Clinical Establishments Act’ which will help us reduce such incidents,” Ashwini Kumar Choubey told ANI.

A wife of a Kargil braveheart died at a private hospital in Haryana’s Sonipat after allegedly being denied treatment due to non-availability of Aadhaar Card, on Friday.

The hospital authority, however, has denied the allegations levelled by the victim’s son saying that the patient never got to the hospital, and that Aadhaar card was mandatory only for the documentation process and not for treatment. (ANI)