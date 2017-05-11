Hearing on Triple Talaq to begin in Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 11: The hearing on Triple Talaq would start at the Supreme Court today. The Court would hear a set of petitions challenging the practice of triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy under the Muslim personal law.

The multi-religious five-judge Constitution bench comprises of four minority judges – Chief Justice JS Khehar (Sikh), Justice Kurian Joseph (Christian), Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman (Parsi), Justice Abdul Nazeer (Muslim) and Justice UU Lalit.

The Allahabad HC has held that the human privileges of ladies and of young ladies are a natural, indispensable and resolute piece of widespread human rights. It likewise expressed that all subjects, including Muslim ladies, have principal rights under Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

This whole case had its beginning in Shayara Bano’s request in the zenith court under Article 32 of the Constitution expressing that her major rights stand damaged with such a practice. It was after this that different petitions and mediating applications were followed along.

AIMPLB confident of verdict ‘as per Constitution’

Ahead of the commencement of the Supreme Court’s hearing of petition pleas challenging the practice of triple talaq, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday said it was confident that the verdict would be given keeping in mind the provisions of the Indian Constitution.