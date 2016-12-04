Heart Attack For Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa
Chennai, Dec 04: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalithaa has suffered a cardiac arrest.
She is being attended to by a cardiologist a release from the Apollo hospital where she is being treated said.
Jayalalithaa being monitored by a team of experts, the release from Apollo, also states.
Earlier, the doctors had announced that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is recovering well and will soon return home.
“Our Amma has recovered well, doing physiotherapy exercise. Soon she will be back to resume her duties,” said CR Saraswathi from AIADMK.
Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.