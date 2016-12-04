Heart Attack For Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

December 4, 2016 | By :
File Photo.

Chennai, Dec 04: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalithaa has suffered a cardiac arrest.

She is being attended to by a cardiologist a release from the Apollo hospital where she is being treated said.

Jayalalithaa being monitored by a team of experts, the release from Apollo, also states.

 Earlier, the doctors had announced that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is recovering well and will soon return home.

“Our Amma has recovered well, doing physiotherapy exercise. Soon she will be back to resume her duties,” said CR Saraswathi from AIADMK.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.
Apollo Hospital Release

                                                                   Apollo Hospital Release

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
Consuming coconut oil daily cuts heart disease risk
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
Top