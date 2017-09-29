Heart of Naval officer still beats in Bengaluru patient’s chest

Kochi,Sept29:On World Heart Day on Thursday, the heart of Naval officer Sub Lieutenant Atul Kumar Pawar, 24, who died at a private hospital in Kochi will start beating in 50-year-old Subramanya Bhatt, a patient in Kottayam medical college. The officer belongs to Panchkula.



The organ was transferred by road in an hour through the green corridor set up by the district administration, Kochi and Kottayam city police.

The Centre and the state government machinery moved to fulfill the wish of naval officer’s family who wanted their son’s organs to be given to defence personnel awaiting donors. Following his request, naval officials contacted the members of National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), who in turn got in touch with the state government.

The officials of Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) said that since the heart, liver and kidney were in good condition, NOTTO began efforts to transfer organs to the Army hospital in Delhi. However, due to technical difficulties, the plan was dropped. But conti nued efforts ensured that at least one organ, a kidney, was given to a patient at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru.

The kidney was transported by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Thursday and transferred to the Naval base, Kochi, from Aster Medicity hospital through a green corridor.It was then flown on an IAF aircraft for transplant to a recipient in Bengaluru. The liver and second kidney were donated to patients at Aster Medcity.

Sub Lieutenant Pawar was a naval officer with INS Dronacharya under the Southern Naval Command, who met with an accident at Chalakkudy on September 24 when he and his friends were returning from a trip to Wayanad.

Their vehicle hit the divider near Chalakkudy and overturned. Athul and his friends were critically injured and immediately shifted to a private hospital at Chalakkudy. Due to severe complications and worsening state of health, he was shifted to Aster Medcity on September 25, and certified brain dead on Wednesday.

Dr Mathew Jacob, multiorgan transplant consultant surgeon, Aster Medcity, said the organ retrieval process took about 3-4 hours while the liver transplant took 8 hours and kidney about 3 hours. Dr Jayakumar from Kottayam Medical College arrived to harvest the heart.

“The brain death was confirmed in the presence of DMO and four doctors, including a government one.”

Though there had been a drop in the deceased organ donations following a PIL filed in the Kerala high court seeking stricter regulations to check organ sale, officials said it has begun to pick up. “There have been 34 cadaver donations this year. The public has begun to feel confident as the government has introduced stricter regulations to ensure that there is no commercial angle to it,” said Dr Noble Gracious, KNOS project officer.

He said the state’s decision to ensure the presence of government doctors in declaration of brain death has helped in bringing more transparency to the process.