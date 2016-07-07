Heart rending sight: Elephant tries to wake up its dead mother



Coimbatore, July 07 : A 25-year old female elephant which was roaming along with its 2-year-old baby elephant near Kavadiammal temple in Pallam fell down and died on spot.

On seeing this, baby male elephant became restless and started prodding its mother with its trunk and chased whosoever came near its mother. Despite the forest department’s efforts to separate the baby from its mother the baby jumbo stuck close to its mother.

Speaking about this emotional scene the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said that this was quite common and they were finally successful in separating the baby from its mother.

The vetinary doctor said that the cause of death of 25-year old female elephant was due to internal bleeding.