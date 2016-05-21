Heat wave conditions continue to prevail in Rajasthan, MP, UP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 21 : Most of the places of Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under extreme heat wave conditions, as temperature touched 42 degree Celsius in Burhanpur on Saturday.

Maximum temperature is between 43 to 47 degrees at most of the places.

The Meterological Department has said that the weather will change after next four-five days.

In Rajasthan heat wave conditions prevailed continuously since last few days.

Today morning, 36 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in most of the districts.

Kota and Churu district recorded 38 degree Celsius temperature on Saturday morning.

The ongoing spell of the heat wave conditions has also increased the water crisis in many districts.

Meanwhile Rajasthan Government has issued alert in view of the severe heat wave conditions in the state.

Record breaking temperature led to high power consumption in the state.

More than 2 thousand lakh units were consumed yesterday.

Amid prevailing heat conditions, dust storm and rain in several places of eastern Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours, decreased maximum temperature in the state.

However Bundelkand region is still under severe heat conditions.

Orai recorded highest 46.5 degrees Celsius while Jhansi and Hamirpur also recorded above 46 degrees Celsius in last 24 hours.

Due to changed weather conditions and south east wind with rainfall in eastern parts of state; maximum temperature is decreased by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

But still temperature is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius and above in many districts.

Shortage of power supply is the main cause of power cuts in different areas.

Meanwhile early morning rain in Kushinagar, Sutanpur, Amethii, Basti, Gonda, and Balrampur brought some relief but no respite from high level of humidity.