Heat wave conditions continue to sweep several parts of nation

New Delhi, May 18 : Heat wave conditions continued to sweep several parts of the country with major cities including the national capital registering temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Met Department has issued severe heat wave warnings for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures could touch 45 to 47 degrees Celsius in a severe heat wave condition.

Most parts of Gujarat continued to reel under hot weather conditions with mercury levels in many cities hovering between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius during the day.

A severe heatwave gripped Ahmedabad and adjoining Gandhinagar yesterday as maximum temperature in both the cities was 45 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, the people in lower hills continued to reel under scorching heat as mercury rose due to dry weather.

In plains the Una town was the warmest with maximum temperature stayed at 42.8 degree Celsius. The met office has predicted dry weather during next six days.

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are being recorded four to five degree Celsius above normal in the state these days.

Nahan, Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Bhuntar and Solan town recorded maximum temperature in-between 32 to 36 degree Celsius.

People in several parts of the tribal district Kinnaur are also feeling sweltering heat. The mercury would rise further due to dry weather predictions in the coming few days.

Haryana sizzled under scorching heat as Hisar remained the hottest at 45.4 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Narnaul braved an extremely hot day at 43.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while Karnal sweltered at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, heat wave swept holy city Amritsar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius and Patiala residents also braved the hot weather at 42.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh, ettled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, four notches up than normal.

Banda sizzled at 47 degrees celsius as heat wave continued in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Day temperature rose in Meerut, Kanpur, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Ballia, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi divisions.

Heat wave conditions intensified in desert areas of Rajasthan with Barmer recording the highest temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer where the mercury touched 47 degrees. Scorching heat continued to affect normal life in other parts of the state.

Heat wave conditions persisted in western Odisha yesterday with Sambalpur recording a high of 42.2 degree Celsius, while the coastal part of the state experienced respite as the mercury descended in the region.

In Bhubaneswar, the maximum temperature was 39.3 degrees Celsius while Cuttack recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius.