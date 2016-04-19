Heat wave likely to prevail in Telangana for next two days

Hyderabad, Apr. 19: Met officials have warned that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Telangana for next two days, with the maximum temperature in most parts of the state being above normal. Despite a dip in its severity, the day time temperatures recorded above 40 in all districts except in Hyderabad during the past 24 hours. The Met department also said thundershowers are also likely to occur at many places in the state. Meanwhile, the state Disaster Response Management department has launched a web portal for heat wave predictions. This will also indicate the necessary resources available at respective places in case of emergency. Following the High Court’s instructions yesterday to make all out measures to prevent sunstroke deaths, Telangana State Government has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among people over preventive measures of heat wave and sunstroke deaths. It launched a web portal as part of its public awareness campaign for issuing heat wave alerts to public on real time basis and even reminds them sun stroke preventive measures. Additionally the portal will maintain statistics of historic Temperature trends in the state. Through 885 sensors set up across the state, the portal will collect data in real time on weather and issue predictions about heat wave, if any. It provides the users the possible resources available around the location in case of emergency. People will be warned also through SMSs in case of any heat wave prevalence. Besides giving Information for emergency services, the portal also has a helpline number for emergency contact from anywhere in the state. Menawhile, over 100 deaths have been reported from Telangana due to the scorching heat wave.