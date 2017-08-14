Heather Heyer,civil rights activist, dies when car rams into a group of people , protesting the presence of white supremacists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virignia,August14: Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a “terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.”

He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally.

Video and witness accounts show that white supremacist militia groups were in Charlottesville too, a clear indication that this rally was intended to incite violence rather than encourage an exchange of ideas.

If what happened 155 miles southeast of us in Virginia doesn’t feel personal to you, take a moment to look at what Annapolis and Charlottesville have in common.

The cities are about the same size. They’re both home to great seats of learning, the Naval Academy and the University of Virginia. Both are lovely communities in beautiful settings. They’re each considered a good place to live, raise a family or retire.