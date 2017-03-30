Heatwave: Five people dies in Maharashtra

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 31: In an extreme state of heat stroke, 5 people had lost their lives in Maharashtra. The Weather department has issued heat wave warning in parts of the state of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the state reported the second highest temperature in the world. Bhira, situated in Raigad district and is 124 kilometres away from Mumbai, recorded 46.5 degree Celsius and rest of the state too is suffering from the sudden rise in heat. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the temperatures are likely to be reduced to an average within a couple of days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on its part, has reportedly made a standard operating procedure template and a sequence of actions to be triggered during a severe heatwave.

Heatwave usually occurs between March and June – and in some rare cases even extend until July – is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature.

When actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees Celcius or more irrespective of normal maximum temperature, heat waves should be declared, as per the NDMA. When temperatures soar above 47 degrees Celsius, it is known as a severe heatwave.

The health impacts of heatwaves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.