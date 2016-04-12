Heatwave scorcher affects daily life in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr. 12: With the Met office issuing a warning that Kolkara may witness one notch increased temperature today than the yesterday’s highest April heat in a decade at 41.3°C, the severe heatwave has made daily life miserable in the southern region of the state. The Met office has cautioned that the people will be having a real tough time for two to three more days under the scorching Sun. In sheer contrast the northern parts of the state will have pleasant weather. Due to severe heatwave conditions, the administration has closed all government schools in the state till further notice but most of the private and minority associations-run schools remain open compelling the children and their escorting parents to suffer the unbearable heat outdoors.