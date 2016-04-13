Heatwave woes: 24 lose their lives due to sunstroke in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr. 13: With most parts of Odisha burning from the unrelenting heat wave, almost 24 people have lost their lives due to sunstroke in the region. Yesterday, the day temperature hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at 19 places in the State. Titilagarh town recorded the highest temperature with 44.5 degree Celsius while comparing to Monday's temperature, yesterday the mercury level in the State capital decreased by almost 3 degree Celsius to settle at 42.9 degree. Meanwhile, the state government has announced closure of grievance cells at the offices of the chief minister, district collectors and superintendents of police in view of the intense heat wave.