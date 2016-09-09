Heavily pregnant woman kicked in stomach ‘for wearing niqab’

Barcelona , Sep 09 : A heavily pregnant Muslim woman wearing a veil has been attacked in front of her children in Barcelona in an apparent hate crime.

Investigators said the woman was walking in the Spanish citys central Old Town area with her husband and children on Monday evening when two men approached.

They started shouting insults over the womans niqab, the husband reproached them for the offensive comments.

The men quickly resorted to violence and when the woman tried to intervene, one of the attackers kicked the pregnant womans abdomen.