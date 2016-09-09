Heavily pregnant woman kicked in stomach ‘for wearing niqab’
Barcelona , Sep 09 : A heavily pregnant Muslim woman wearing a veil has been attacked in front of her children in Barcelona in an apparent hate crime.
Investigators said the suspects have links to far-right football groups, identified by local media as the Brigadas Blanquiazules, who support the RCD Espanyol football team in Barcelona.
Members were banned from entering its stadium since 2010 and the group has subsequently officially disbanded.
Monday’s incident came amid a reported rise in hate crimes across Europe, where intense debate continued over new “burqa bans” proposed in Germany and the Netherlands, and prohibitions against the burkini in France.
Barcelona banned Islamic veils that fully cover the face, including the burqa and niqab, in 2010 but the law cites reasons of “personal identification” and applies only to public buildings including libraries and council offices.