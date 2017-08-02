Heavy downpour in Odisha with thunderstorm with lightning in the next 48 hours says IMT

BHUBANESWAR,August2: Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall besides thunderstorm with lightning in the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in one or two places in north Odisha during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

IMD sources said that some coastal areas and isolated places in the northern part of the state witnessed heavy rainfall.

Barkote in Deogarh district received 8 cm of rainfall, Tentulikhunti in Nawarangpur district 6 cm, Ghatagaon in Keonjhargarh district 6 cm, Athmalik in Angul district 5 cm, Malkangiri 4 cm, Kantamal in Boudh district 4 cm and Chandikhol in Jajpur district 4 cm.