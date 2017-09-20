Heavy exchange of fire takes place in Ajnala Sector: Punjab BSF IG

Amritsar/Punjab, September 20: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that heavy exchange of fire took place last night following which two Pakistani infiltrators were gunned down in Amritsar, Punjab.

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed late on Tuesday night after the BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid across the international boundary in the Ajnala Sector near Amritsar, Punjab.

Mukul Goel, BSF IG, Punjab said that the operation was carried out after information of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

“There was input that there can be infiltration attempt too. At 1:30 a.m., the movement was spotted. Two people came ahead and two were seen behind on Pakistan side. They first fired and BSF retaliated leading to the killing of two persons who are Pakistani national,” Goel said.

The BSG IG further said that they seized huge cache of drugs and ammunition and arms after an ongoing search operation.

“The search operation is still on. We feel more recovery can be made. We will do an analysis of the SIM card that has been recovered from the terrorists,” Goel said.

The forces also recovered four packets of Heroin, one AK-47 Rifle, one AK Mag, one pistol, one mobile phone, and Pakistani currency worth Rs. 20,000. (ANI)