Heavy fog at Srinagar airport, all flights cancelled

Srinagar, November 21: Due to heavy fog, all flights cancelled at Srinagar airport. “All incoming and outgoing flights from Srinagar international airport have been suspended from today morning due to poor visibility. The situation will be reviewed in the afternoon,” an airport official said.

All flights to and from the Valley were cancelled on Monday because of intense fog.

Motorists and commuters preferred to remain indoors in the morning fearing accidents on roads covered by fog.

School children waited for buses outside their homes in the city as traffic was delayed due to foggy weather in Srinagar and all other districts of the Valley.