Heavy Fog in Delhi: 94 trains delayed, 2 cancelled

New Delhi, Dec 08: Thick fog once again engulfed national capital New Delhi on Thursday morning, leading to cancellation of two train services, while 94 others were running behind schedule “by several hours” due to poor visibility.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, however, were not affected in the morning, airport officials claimed.

According to a MeT department official, the visibility was recorded at 400 metres at 5:30am, which dropped to 100 metres three hours later. Relative humidity was recorded at 97 percent at 8:30 am. Minimum temperature was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius, considered as normal for the season.

“Two train services were cancelled, while 94 others were running behind schedule by several hours due to the dense fog cover,” a railway official said.