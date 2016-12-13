Heavy Fog In North India: 81 Trains delayed, 6 Cancelled

New Delhi, Dec 13: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Tuesday, as 81 trains were delayed and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India.

According to a Northern Railway official, the Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express was running 48 hours behind its schedule, while the Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was 22 hours late and the Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi weekly express was delayed by 38 hours.

The official said that 10 trains were rescheduled as the visibility dropped to 400 metres on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, no flight was cancelled on Tuesday, though a few international flights arriving in Delhi were delayed.

–IANS