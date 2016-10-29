Heavy mortar shelling underway in Kathua, RS Pura sector in Kathua and Abdullian in RS Pura sector of JandK

Srinagar, October 29: Heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan has been reported in Kathua and Abdullian in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning at around 7:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, Indian troops are giving a befitting response to the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan.

“Pakistan violated ceasefire by using mortar shells in Kathua sector of. BSF retaliated with small arms,” Border Security Forces (BSF) confirmed to ANI.

Till now no casualties have been reported.

Yesterday, in an encounter close to the Line of Control in Machhal sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, an Indian Army soldier lost his life and a terrorist was neutralised.

During the encounter, a terrorist mutilated the body of the soldier before fleeing into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), supported by covering fire from Pakistan Army posts.

“This barbarism is a true reflection which pervades official and non-official organisation across the border. This act will invite an appropriate response,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier, A BSF head constable was killed and seven civilians injured as Pakistan Rangers on Thursday continued firing mortar shells and small arms in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, while the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani, Mendhar and KG sectors. (ANI)