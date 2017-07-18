Heavy rain lashes leading water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD,July18: Heavy rain lashed city on Monday, after days of lull, leading to water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Hyderabad.

The heavy showers that began around 2 pm continued till 6 pm leaving several areas inundated. Till 8.30pm, the city received 41.8 mm rain, the highest on a single day this monsoon season.

The local Met officials issued a two-day heavy rainfall warning, both for the city and the rest of Telangana. Though the monsoon hastened its entry into Hyderabad, it took a break for almost a fortnight until the skies opened up on Monday.

“The city will continue to witness heavy rain for the next 48 hours. These rains will help bride the rainfall deficit in Hyderabad since the start of July,” said Y K Reddy, director (in-charge), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

Officials attributed the rains to the increased intensity of the southwest monsoon.

The areas that received maximum rainfall on Monday included Madhapur, Srinagar Colony, Amberpet, Balanagar, Begumpet, Qutbullapur and Narayanguda.

While some parts received heavy showers, Met officials maintained that 90 per cent of the city — spanning 628 square kilometres — was left drenched in the Monday’s day-long spell.