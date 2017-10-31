Heavy rain strikes south Chennai, water logging in some areas, likely to flood if rain prolongs

Chennai, October 31: Heavy rain spotted in the Northeast monsoon. some part of the area in Chennai is under water. the government declared to close schools and colleges in the three district of Chennai due to heavy rain.

According to reports says Central and northern parts of the city have had it easier so far and it recorded rainfall of a least 100 mm up to 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall in the southern part of the Chennai city, between the IT corridor and the Grand Southern Trunk Road.number of subways, were shut because of water-logging.

Some of the road in Chennai has badly affected traffic and trees were falling in other areas on arterial most of the subways were shut because of water-logging.

On Tuesday morning, however, has seen limited rain which has also given time for water to run off in some areas

The local weather watchers advised to the public that to stock up on essentials and limit venturing out of their homes in case of more rain or water-logging.

Reports from The Met Department and whether bloggers predicted that northern Tamil Nadu coast up to at least Nagapattinam is likely to see ‘moderate to heavy rainfall’. Overcast skies and possible thunderstorms have been predicted for Madurai, Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore.

Effecting on the normal life of the civilian, however likely to replenish Chennai’s precariously low water supply. if the rain goes like that there might be cause for concern as far as a city-wide flood like 2015 is concerned.