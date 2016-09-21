Heavy Rains affect normal life in Hyderabad; Schools declares holiday

Hyderabad, Sep 21: Rains continued to lash Hyderabad and the neighbouring regions on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Many low lying areas of the city were inundated because of the incessant rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Areas like Kukatpally, Alwal, Qutbullapur and Mallajgiri were inundated after thunderstorms continued through the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall was also experienced in Toli Chowki and Shaikpet. A nalla at Allwyn colony overflowed.

Traffic jams and water-logging affected normal life in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Reports said that a big hole had opened up on a road at the NTR Marg in the city.

Alerts were also issued in various parts such as Qutbullapur and Kukatpally. The former received 15.6 mm rainfall. Ramachandrapuram received 30.5 mm of rainfall, Madhapur 24.75 mm and Balanagar 19.25 mm.

Government and private schools declared a holiday in the Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

Other districts that were affected by rain are Warangal and Nalgonda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao held a meeting with officials on Wednesday to take stock of the situation and take steps to make travelling in the city easier.

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao held a meeting with officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to alleviate the situation.

Teams were deployed in Afzal Sagar, Habeeb Nagar in Mallepally, Red Hills, NGRI and opposite Rajyalaxmi theatre to reduce water stagnation.

The situation is expected to get normal on Thursday, according to IMD.