Heavy rains cause rivers to overflow triggering flood like situation in Andra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), September 21: Heavy rains continued for the third day today all over Andhra Pradesh which has resulted in overflowing of lakes in Guntur district.

Several villages have been affected with several colonies in Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna and Kurnool inundated with water while heavy rains lashed East and West Godavari districts resulting rain waters flowing over the roads.

In Guntur district’s Sattenapalli and Narsaraopet vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

Several train services were cancelled which include Faluknuma, Amaravati Express and some passenger trains.

Incessant rains occurred under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Met Department forecasts rain or thundershowers with heavy to very heavy showers in many places over Andhra Pradesh.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Andhra Pradesh.

Four persons are feared drowned in Kuppagangivagu between Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet in Guntur.

The four were washed away in the heavy currents while trying to cross the lake.

Communication links severed in the district at many places with 18cm of rain recorded in Sattenapally.

Basavamma Vagu, Eddu Vagu streams are overflowing on Guntur-Hyderabad highway.

Revenue officials are helping the people in the inundated areas with relief work providing them with food packets and drinking water packets.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation in the state and instructed the officials to all necessary help and medicines to the people in the affected areas.