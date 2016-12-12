Heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone

Vijayawada, December 12: Parts of south coastal Andhra got heavy rains on Monday under the impact of severe cyclone Vardha which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast.

The rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Nellore and Prakasam districts in south coastal Andhra besides Chittoor district in Rayalaseema region, officials said.

In Nellore town, low-lying areas and roads were inundated and trees were uprooted, disrupting vehicular traffic. The strong winds also uprooted hoardings.

Tada, Sullurpeta, Naidupeta and other parts of Nellore districts were also receiving heavy rains. An oil tanker overturned at Sullurpeta on the Vijayawada-Chennai highway. Oil spilled from the tanker.

Authorities in Nellore district shifted 9,450 people from low-lying areas to safe places. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to undertake rescue and relief works.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana was camping at district collectorate’s office in Nellore to monitor the situation.

He said the administration was on alert in view of the forecast that some places in Nellore, Prakasam and Chittoor districts could receive 20 cm rainfall.

The temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district received heavy rains since morning.

Pilgrims to the Tirumala temple had to face severe hardships as movement of vehicles from the town was affected.

