Heavy rains lash Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 17: Heavy rains lashed various parts of central and southern districts of Kerala on Tuesday, causing water logging in few areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

Rains and rough seas caused damage to hundreds of houses in coastal areas in the state capital, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Directions were given to evacuate the people in low lying areas, where reports of houses being damaged have come in.

Relief camps have also been opened to shift the affected people in these areas.

The meteorological centre here said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till May 19.

The state disaster management authority said that heavy rain was due to the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Widespread rain was also witnessed across Tamil Nadu since early morning as the mercury took a dip of 26 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department officials in Chennai said moderate to rather heavy rain was expected to occur at most places in all districts for the next 48 hours.

Well-marked low pressure area over Sri Lanka and adjoining Gulf of Mannar in the South-West Bay of Bengal moved North Westwards and was concentrated into a depression about 240 kilometer South East of Chennai.

The city weather officials said the system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next two days and move in North West direction.

In the last 24 hours, Nannilam in Tiruvarur district recorded the highest rainfall of 14 centimetres.

Chembarampakkam near Chennai in Tiruvallur district registered 12 cm, Sirkali 11 cm and Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Kodavasal 10 cm each in the last 24 hours.

Earlier predictions by the weather officials said that the depression would have a landfall this morning.

However, the phenomenon has slowed down in its speed and is sea-bound now, bringing hopes for a bit longer period of rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.