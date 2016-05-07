Heavy showers cool Bengaluru for second day

Bengaluru, May 6: City residents enjoyed a second straight day of cooling showers on Friday when it rained continuously for nearly three hours. Good weather is likely to be seen on Saturday too.

What started as a hot day with a maximum temperatures at 34.6 degrees Celsius transformed into a cloudy afternoon before it finally start raining heavily just before 4 p.m.

The entire city received rainfall with the amount totalling 44 mm.

The net department predicted similar conditions for Saturday.