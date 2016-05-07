Heavy showers cool Bengaluru for second day

May 7, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru, May 6: City residents enjoyed a second straight day of cooling showers on Friday when it rained continuously for nearly three hours. Good weather is likely to be seen on Saturday too.

What started as a hot day with a maximum temperatures at 34.6 degrees Celsius transformed into a cloudy afternoon before it finally start raining heavily just before 4 p.m.

The entire city received rainfall with the amount totalling 44 mm.

The net department predicted similar conditions for Saturday.

Tags:
Related News
Bellandur Lake fire: Some areas away from waterbody still burning
Delhi
BJP Yuva Morcha president Anil arrested over suicide of 20-year-old woman in Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s first newborn girl of 2018 will get free education
After cancelling Sunny Leone programme, now B’lore ‘moral police’ wants to ban New Year parties
Ola suspends driver for molesting woman passenger in Bengaluru
Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru
Top