Heavy snowfall in Kashmir suspends vehicular traffic

March 9, 2017 | By :
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir suspends vehicular traffic.

Srinagar, March 9: On Thursday, the vehicular traffic was suspended between Jammu- Srinagar National Highway (NH) – 44. The suspension was imposed after the landslides occurred at Jammu-Kashmir’s Digdol and Panthial, due to heavy snowfall.
On Wednesday also the heavy snowfall at different places in Kashmir and Jammu region including the Jawahar Tunnel led to a closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The roads between Ramban and Ramsu area also had heavy snowfall which led to blockage of roads.
Since last night, the historic Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region also witnessed heavy snowfall.
Shimla and surrounding areas including Kufri, Narkanda and Khara Pathar also received snowfall, which led to a considerable drop in temperature.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that widespread rain and snow, which hit the region today will remain until March 13. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Environmental Volunteerism | Young ‘Majid Squad’ volunteers for a cleaner Amarnath Yatra
Respect India as a nation, only India will help develop Kashmir: Mehbooba
Sufi singer Ramaya Sheshta takes Kashmir on soulful journey
Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Qazigund encounter, says J&K DGP
Cordon laid in Anantnag over reports of hiding terrorists
Army jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Qazigund
Terrorist kills BJP Kashmir youth wing leader Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, investigation on
Top