Heavy snowfall in Kashmir suspends vehicular traffic.

Srinagar, March 9: On Thursday, the vehicular traffic was suspended between Jammu- Srinagar National Highway (NH) – 44. The suspension was imposed after the landslides occurred at Jammu-Kashmir’s Digdol and Panthial, due to heavy snowfall.

On Wednesday also the heavy snowfall at different places in Kashmir and Jammu region including the Jawahar Tunnel led to a closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The roads between Ramban and Ramsu area also had heavy snowfall which led to blockage of roads.

Since last night, the historic Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region also witnessed heavy snowfall.

Shimla and surrounding areas including Kufri, Narkanda and Khara Pathar also received snowfall, which led to a considerable drop in temperature.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that widespread rain and snow, which hit the region today will remain until March 13. (ANI)