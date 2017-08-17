The height of patriotism in Assam’s Naskara in Dhubri district

Guwahati,August17:A lasting image in ones mind from the Independence Day celebrations in India was of the Naskara Lower Primary School in lower Assam’s Dhubri district, where school teachers and young students, submerged up to their waists, were seen saluting the national flag, as dirty flood waters rippled around the crumbling campus.

The photo opened up an emotional floodgate of nationalistic pride that endures in the face of extreme adversities. The teachers and the students were held up as heroes who put patriotism ahead of comfort to turn up at the submerged school at day break and continue a 15 August tradition that marks the beginning of the day’s celebrations — the hoisting of the tri-colour.

Two days later, it seems there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Tragedy struck teacher Mizanur Rahman, who was praised for the remarkable gesture, along with his other colleagues, soon after the event.

The Telegraph reported that Rahman’s 18-year-old cousin, Rashidul Islam, drowned in Fakirganj, a few hours after the flag-hoisting ceremony. It is unclear whether Islam was present at the school for the ceremony. Four teachers and two students of third grade took part in the primary school event inside the school, while others watched from a distance. The kids even sang the national anthem, standing in water that was chest-high for some of them.

It was Rahman who posted the photos on Facebook identifying himself as an assistant teacher of the 1185 No. Naskara LP school under Fakirganj police station in Dhubri. However, in now seems that one of the reasons why the photos — that sparked such nationalistic fervour on social media — were taken, because they had to be sent to Amir Hamza, the cluster resource centre co-ordinator, who would then send it to the block officer, to be forwarded to the education department in Guwahati, according to the paper.

While the motivation takes little away from the effort, serious questions need to be asked of the government why it made mandatory for schools to record proceedings of the Independence Day functions and send it as proof of participation in a state reeling under devastating floods. The children were not only put at grave risk of drowning, they were also left vulnerable to water-borne diseases that inevitably follow after flooding.

Incidentally, Dhubri, bordering Bangladesh, is one of the worst-hit districts, with more than 8.3 lakh people affected. The second wave of flood, which began on August 10, has affected 33 lakh people and killed 39 people. Altogether 3000 villages are still submerged, reported the Assam Tribune.