Helicopter with seven onboard goes missing from Mumbai, 4 bodies recovered

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 13: Four dead after a helicopter with 7 people on board, including ONGC employees, has lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.

The helicopter took off from Juhu at 10.20 AM and was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58 but didn’t reach there.

No contact could be established after 10.30 AM. Search underway.

Debris f the helicopter was located by CG Ship and three bodies were recovered.

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Navy & Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to Mumbai to coordinate things. I will discuss it with Defense Minister. She is also cooperating & has instructed Navy and Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively.”

“Spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations; CMDONGC has rushed to Mumbai,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Indian Coast Guard confirmed that four bodies have been fished out and it has launched three helicopters, Dornier surveillance aircraft and three ships in search of the other three missing people on board the helicopter.

The Navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation while surveillance aircraft P8i is also being pressed into service.

“Two Immediate Support Vessels (ISV)s deployed for patrol in the area have been diverted for search and rescue operations along with three Coast Guard units. Seeking 42B helicopter is being launched in addition,” a Navy spokesperson said.

The helicopter, V T PWA Dauphin, which took off from Juhu at 10.20 am, was scheduled to land at North Field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at 10.58 am.

The last contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was made at around 10.30 am, 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.

