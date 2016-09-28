Hellish meteorite crashes into sea off Australian coast
The incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. local time Monday near Gladstone in central Queensland, and apparently resulted in a tremor, according to Geosciences Australia.
Our CCTV at Fisherman’s Landing captured the meteor which rattled Central Queensland last night. pic.twitter.com/zyOPcxgIpD
— Transport Main Roads (@TMRQld) September 27, 2016
University of Queensland astrophysics professor Michael Drinkwater said: “I think this was a fireball. That’s a really bright meteor. This one would have been larger than usual if people heard sounds or vibrations.
“Meteors typically are only visible when they are still very high, 50 to 120km in altitude. It’s well above the speed of sounds, so it will create powerful super sonic boom or shockwaves.”
Witnesses to the extraordinary event have flocked to social media.
Vision of meteor like object in the Central Queensland night sky. @abcnews @ABCNews24 via @7NewsCQ pic.twitter.com/f1nX0rkwrY
— Jonathan Hair (@JonathanHair) September 27, 2016
A number of Gladstone residents reported loud noises and the aftershock to Queensland Police following the meteor’s crash. Police, however, said that while they didn’t know what happened, they knew who might, posting a picture of the X-Files’ Mulder and Scully to social media.
Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said the meteor was the “first in several years that has been that big,” according to the Gladstone Observer.
“I’m guessing about a metre across which would have been big enough perhaps to leave fragments.”