Hellish meteorite crashes into sea off Australian coast

September 28, 2016 | By :
Sydney,Sept28:A meteorite thought to be one meter (3.3ft) in diameter and “bright like a shooting star” lit up the Queensland sky and produced a shuddering boom as it crashed into the sea off Australia.

The incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. local time Monday near Gladstone in central Queensland, and apparently resulted in a tremor, according to Geosciences Australia.

University of Queensland astrophysics professor Michael Drinkwater said: “I think this was a fireball. That’s a really bright meteor. This one would have been larger than usual if people heard sounds or vibrations.

“Meteors typically are only visible when they are still very high, 50 to 120km in altitude. It’s well above the speed of sounds, so it will create powerful super sonic boom or shockwaves.”

Witnesses to the extraordinary event have flocked to social media.

A number of Gladstone residents reported loud noises and the aftershock to Queensland Police following the meteor’s crash. Police, however, said that while they didn’t know what happened, they knew who might, posting a picture of the X-Files’ Mulder and Scully to social media.

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said the meteor was the “first in several years that has been that big,” according to the Gladstone Observer.

“I’m guessing about a metre across which would have been big enough perhaps to leave fragments.”

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Australian funeral home damaged beyond recognition after a deer made it inside and ran around for 20 minute
Dental brace wire lodged inside stomach of Australian woman bewilders doctors
Australian woman broadcaster shows what to do while wrangling a snake out of her office
30 people missing after a boat belonging to an elite Cameroonian military unit sank off the country’s coast
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Ecuador
Kangaroo dressed in leopard-print ,shot dead and tied to a chair on an Australian roadside
Top