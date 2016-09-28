Hellish meteorite crashes into sea off Australian coast

Sydney,Sept28:A meteorite thought to be one meter (3.3ft) in diameter and “bright like a shooting star” lit up the Queensland sky and produced a shuddering boom as it crashed into the sea off Australia.

The incident occurred at about 8.30 p.m. local time Monday near Gladstone in central Queensland, and apparently resulted in a tremor, according to Geosciences Australia.

Our CCTV at Fisherman’s Landing captured the meteor which rattled Central Queensland last night. pic.twitter.com/zyOPcxgIpD — Transport Main Roads (@TMRQld) September 27, 2016

University of Queensland astrophysics professor Michael Drinkwater said: “I think this was a fireball. That’s a really bright meteor. This one would have been larger than usual if people heard sounds or vibrations.

“Meteors typically are only visible when they are still very high, 50 to 120km in altitude. It’s well above the speed of sounds, so it will create powerful super sonic boom or shockwaves.”

Witnesses to the extraordinary event have flocked to social media.

A number of Gladstone residents reported loud noises and the aftershock to Queensland Police following the meteor’s crash. Police, however, said that while they didn’t know what happened, they knew who might, posting a picture of the X-Files’ Mulder and Scully to social media.