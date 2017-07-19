Helmetless teen died as a trailer ran over him after his scooter skidded on Satya Doctor Road near the Watgunge police station

KOLKATA,July19: A helmetless teen died as a trailer ran over him after his scooter skidded on Satya Doctor Road near the Watgunge police station on Sunday evening. The victim, Abhishek Upadhyay (19), was trying to overtake a trailer when the accident took place. He was taken to SSKM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.According to sources, Upadhyay was moving towards Sasthitala Lane in Watgunge on the two-wheeler around 5.25pm on Sunday.

Witnesses said he noticed a trailer ahead him and tried to overtake it. While doing so, he lost control of his scooter and fell on the road. The trailer driver, Kapil Singh, could not hit the brakes on time and ran over the teen.Later, the police chased the trailer, arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.In another incident, the Hare Street police on Sunday detained a youth for drunk driving.

