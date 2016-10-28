Hema Malini is the Role-Model Mother-in-Law of Indian girls 

A social media study ‘MyMotherInLawToBe,’ conducted by leading online matchmaking brand BharatMatrimony attempted to understand how Indian girls wish their mother-in-law to be and the kind of expectations they have of them.

The survey by BharatMatrimony witnessed over 1000 responses and generated 2.7 Million impressions with a reach of 1,45,434, all in a few hours.

Acknowledging that single girls and boys expect to be treated well and supported by their future family, BharatMatrimony posed ten questions and the users responded with much openness.

Some of the key insights from the survey:

Firstly, girls prefer that their mother-in-law talks about issues directly to them, rather than discuss with her son.

Secondly, girls feel their husbands should help them with household chores and their mother-in-law should approve of this.

Thirdly, girls expect to be treated with respect and love and be given the freedom to make choices in their new household.

Fourthly, the couple would like to decide when to have a child and should not be rushed into it.

Fifthly, most girls say Hema Malini is the ideal mother-in-law since she is modern in thought and would encourage and support her daughter-in-law the way she supports her own daughters.

The survey saw plenty of witty and wise responses.

Kaushik Tiwari, Vice President – Marketing and Communication at Matrimony.com says, “The younger generation of today is very clear about their expectations from marriage. They’d like to make every effort to make the relationship work well and that reflects in their responses.”