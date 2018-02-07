Here are the 16 finalists for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Mumbai, February 7: EY has announced the finalists for the 19th Entrepreneur of the Year Award on Wednesday. Ernst and Young, the leading global professional services organisation will announce the winner at a grand celebratory Awards Banquet, which will be held on 15th February in Mumbai.

The 16 finalists were selected from over 250 outstanding entrepreneurs who made a mark in business last year. The shortlisted candidates’ revenue sums up to 11.6 billion dollars (Rs 77,751.4 crore) and they are providing employment to 83,601 people in India and globally.

The winner will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo (Monaco) from 13-17 June 2018.

Here are the shortlisted candidates:

– Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Finserv

– Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Group

– Ramesh K. Dua, managing director, Relaxo Footwears

– Sunder Genomal, managing director, Page Industries

– Akhil Gupta, vice chairman of Bharti Group and executive chairman of Bharti Infratel

– Ankur Jain, chief executive officer, B9 Beverages

– Zorawar Kalra, founder and managing director, Massive Restaurants

– Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer, Zerodha

– Samay Kohli, group chief executive officer, GreyOrange India

– Satheesh Kumar K.R, chairman and managing director, Enzen Global Solutions

– VP Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Manappuram Finance

– Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

– Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Financial Services

– Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet

– Kedar Vaze, director and group chief executive officer, Keva (SH Kelkar)

– Sumant Sinha, founder chairman and CEO, ReNew Power Ventures